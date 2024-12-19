Mostly Clear
Special Council Meeting Called Ahead Of Friday’s Football Parade

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora City Hall

Sonora, CA — While Caltrans has given the City of Sonora the go-ahead to close parts of Highway 49 (Washington Street) for Friday evening’s football celebration parade, it also requires a formal vote of the city council.

Because of this, the Sonora leaders will convene a special meeting at 10:30 am on Friday morning at City Hall. Click here to view an earlier story about planned street closures. The parade is planned for 7 pm on Friday in downtown Sonora.

The only other item on the special session agenda is to approve a Memorandum of Understanding between the Local Agency Formation Commission of Tuolumne County and the City of Sonora.

City Council meetings are open to the public.

