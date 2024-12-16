Sonora May Partner With Habitat For Humanity On Rental Housing Project

Home at 290 South Stewart Street in Sonora View Photos

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will hold its final meeting of 2024 today at 5 pm at City Hall.

One of the notable items on the agenda is approving a Memorandum of Understanding with Habitat For Humanity related to a city-owned property at 290 South Stewart Street. Habitat is interested in partnering with the city to rehabilitate the property and turn it into four affordable rental units.

A memo from Community Development Director Tyler Summersett to the council explains the situation. He writes, “The home located at 290 Stewart Street was acquired by the City in 2021 for approximately $150,000. Since this time, the structure has sat vacant. The original intent of acquiring the building was to use it as an emergency shelter to house up to 15 community members. This use would have required a Use permit from the Sonora Planning Commission.”

He continues, “A Community Conversation was also held during the Summer of 2021 to discuss the use of the property and partnership with the Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency (ATCAA) who would have operated the shelter. In light of similar resources already located in central Sonora, the vision for the historic residence has evolved to re-modeling the building into a 4-unit rental property.”

It would initially be a partnership between the city and the non-profit Habitat for Humanity, with the city investigating acquiring potential revenue sources. The long-term goal would be to transfer ownership of the site to Habitat for Humanity.

Today’s meeting is open to the public and starts at 5 pm at City Hall.