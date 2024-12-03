Tuolumne County Soccer Players Selected for Elite England Tour

Sonora, CA– Four young soccer players from Tuolumne County have been selected to an elite U.S. team that will compete in England in April 2025. Scarlett Kirk, Shafer Rexwinkle, Camden Sparks, and Evalyn Wilk earned their spots after attending a live-in soccer camp in Santa Barbara this summer hosted by One Soccer School. Unbeknownst to participants, they were evaluated for the opportunity. In September, the girls were among 28 players nationwide invited to join the team. Sixteen were accepted, with Tuolumne County athletes making up an impressive 25% of the final roster.

“It was definitely unexpected and didn’t seem real at first,” said Camden Sparks. “I’m excited for this high-level opportunity, and experiencing it with my friends makes it even better.”

The 10-day tour will include professional training sessions at English Premier League facilities, matches against academy teams, and attending professional games.

“This will be an amazing experience,” said Evalyn Wilk. “Being exposed to a new environment and playing at a higher level will make us better players. We’ve worked so hard for this, and it’s exciting to see what we can do.”

To help cover travel expenses, the athletes are hosting an all-ages soccer clinic on Friday, Dec. 27, from 1-4 p.m. at Summerville High School. In case of bad weather, the event will move to Freedom Sports Arena. The suggested donation is $50, but participants can contribute any amount. All proceeds will support the trip.

“We want to show younger players the joy of the game and teach them a little something too,” said Shafer Rexwinkle.

As the girls prepare for their first international competition, they expressed gratitude for the support of their parents and coaches.

“We are so thankful to our parents for making this possible and to our coaches for their time and encouragement,” said Scarlett Kirk.

A link to sign up for the clinic can be found here.