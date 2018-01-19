Victim ID’d In Fatal HWY 108 Crash

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Knights Ferry, CA — The CHP has released the name of the 20-year-old killed in a head-on wreck yesterday along Highway 108 in the Knights Ferry area.

The victim is Zachery Russell Moore of Turlock who was pronounced dead at the scene after his sedan crossed the double-yellow lines and smashed head-on with a flatbed truck on the highway shutting it down for several hours, as reported here.

The driver of the truck 30-year-old Christian Prado suffered minor injuries. CHP officer Faustino Pulido reports that there was heavy fog in the area and the investigation is ongoing. He noted that an autopsy will be conducted to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the deadly crash.

The highway was closed for nearly three hours with officers diverting traffic in both directions as detectives took picture of the collision and tow crews removed the wreckage and debris on the roadway.

