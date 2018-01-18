New Details Released On HWY 108 Fatal

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Knights Ferry, CA – The CHP has released new information regarding a fatal crash on Highway 108 near Knights Ferry that killed one driver and closed the roadway.

The head-on collision happened around 8:30 a.m. west of Kennedy Road claiming the life of a 20-year old Turlock man. The CHP reports the victim was driving a 2001 Infinity sedan westbound on the highway in heavy fog when for unknown reasons his car crossed into oncoming traffic. His vehicle smashed head-on into a 2015 Dodge flatbed truck driven by 30-year-old Christian Prado of Patterson.

CHP officer Faustino Pulido reports that the deceased was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not being released pending notification of family. Prado suffered minor injuries and was taken via ambulance to Oak Valley Hospital. Pulido adds that an autopsy will be done to determine if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash, which is still under investigation.

The highway was closed for nearly three hours with traffic being diverted along Orange Blossom Road in both directions as tow crews cleared the wreckage.

