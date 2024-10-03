How To Protect Yourself, Herds, And Flocks Against Bird Flu

CCPH Protect Yourself From Bird Flu graphic View Photo

San Andreas, CA — As H5N1 bird flu cases continue to rise across the nation, Calaveras County Public Health (CCPH) wants to ensure the public has the facts.

The virus has been spreading in poultry and cows and humans can be infected by it.

“The current risk of bird flu for most people is low and human infection is rare,” noted health officials, adding, “People who have contact with certain animals may be at higher risk.”

Those groups include people who raise and show birds or pigs, who can follow these additional guidelines offered by health officials to help prevent flu in their animals:

When you add a new animal to your herd or flock, keep it separated until a veterinarian can examine it and check that it is not carrying any diseases.

If you or someone close to you is sick with flu-like symptoms (such as cough, fever, or runny nose), plan for someone else to feed and care for your animals until you or your close contacts are well.

Keep animal areas clean by regularly removing poop and washing surfaces with soap and water. When cleaning pig poop and bird droppings, wear protective clothing, gloves, and a mask that covers your mouth and nose.

Make sure that animals receive regular veterinary care, including preventive care such as vaccinations.

Follow your veterinarian’s advice for vaccinating your animals against flu and other diseases.

Remove and separate from the herd or flock any animals that have a cough, diarrhea, or other signs of flu until they are no longer sick.​

For those who have their own flocks or farm animals or those who work with farm animals or health officials, provide these ways to protect yourself from bird flu by using:

NIOSH® approved respirator

Goggles or face shield

Coveralls

Headcover

Boots

Gloves

For more information on bird flu, click here.