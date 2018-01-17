Planned Burning Underway In Stanislaus National Forest

Smoke Visible Near Tuolumne Enlarge

Tuolumne, CA — There are several burn piles putting up smoke in the Stanislaus National Forest, and it is something that will continue periodically over the coming winter months.

Some of the smoke today has been visible in nearby communities (see photo). Forest Service spokesperson Diana Fredlund comments, “One thing we want to make sure people know is that there are always firefighters remaining there as long as the fires are active, and they do make sure that they don’t get too large, and are burning as they should.”

The burning taking place today is of debris piles, as opposed to specific areas of the forest being treated with prescribed fire. Pile burning is taking place in the Summit, Mi-Wok and Groveland ranger districts.

