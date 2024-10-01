Calaveras County Voter Approve Measure A Sales Tax Starts Today

Measure A Sales Tax Logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA – The voter-approved Measure A one percent sales tax in Calaveras County begins today.

The measure was approved in the March elections and is expected to generate about $5 million annually. That money will go to ten local fire districts, including the City of Angels Camp Fire Department, for staffing, training, equipment, and other costs. The tax for the City of Angels Camp is now 8.75 percent and the county is 8.25 percent.

It took two tries to pass this measure, which narrowly failed by 266 votes in the 2022 November election. That resulted in the temporary closing of the Valley Springs Fire Station several times due to staffing shortages, as reported here. Then in the March primary election this year, the measure passed with just over 55 percent of the vote.