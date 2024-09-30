Widespread Verizon Outage Leaving Customers Frustrated

Sonora, CA — A Verizon outage is leaving cell phone customers without service in many parts of the country.

Clarke Broadcasting has heard from several frustrated customers who have lost service in the Mother Lode this morning. It is not just a local issue, as outages have been reported from California all the way to New York.

The company’s national office has put out a statement that they are aware of the situation, and adding, “Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue.”

Some of the phones are switching SOS mode, indicating that they are not connecting to a wireless network.