Neighbors Come To The Rescue During Sonora House Fire

Security camera footage of Sonora House Fire - Submitted by Darren Duez

Sonora, CA — Seeing flames coming from a Sonora home while the family was vacationing in Nevada, some neighbors, and Sonora firefighters, came to the rescue to knock down the flames.

It happened on Saturday afternoon at around two o’clock in the 1200 block of Shaws Flat Road.

Click here to view the security camera footage provided by the homeowner, Darren Duez. It is unclear how the fire ignited, but Duez says neighbors Terry and Kevin Townsend happened to be outside and started yelling to alert other neighbors, including Stacy and Leon Maynard, who sprang up and came running over, using fire extinguishers, and a water hose, to keep the fire at bay until the Sonora Fire Department could arrive and fully extinguish the flames. Some concerned people driving by also stopped their cars and jumped out to help.

Duez says it was the first time he and his wife had been out of town on a getaway since having their young son, 18 months ago.

While it is never what you want to see happen while on vacation, Duez says his family is thankful for the quick response and that the home can be repaired. He said the neighbors, along with the Sonora Fire Department, went “above and beyond” to prevent the situation from being far worse.

Click here to view a video shot afterward detailing the damage.