Vying To Be One Of Eight Non-profits To Grab For Cash

Black Oak Casino Resort Community Grab for Cash View Photo

Tuolumne, CA – Local non-profits have a chance to apply for a spot in Black Oak Casino Resort’s 22nd Annual Community Grab For Cash.

Casino officials say it is part of a “continued effort to give back to the local community.” It is now accepting applications from Tuolumne and Calaveras County charities for a chance for a representative to get inside the cash cube and grab up to $5,000. The giveaway event will be held on Thursday, November 21nd.

“We are so proud of the Community Grab for Cash as it gives us a chance to lend a helping hand to some of the local organizations who do nothing but help others,” said Ty Day Jr., President of the Tuolumne Economic Development Authority Board of Directors. “We are incredibly fortunate to have so many deserving non-profit organizations and charities here in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties, and we are happy to help them during such a critical part of the fundraising year.”

Here is how to submit an organization online. First, click here then hit the “Community Grab for Cash” button, and fill out the form and required fields. The deadline for submissions is Friday, October 18, with the organizations selected by Tuesday, November 5. On the day of the event, the eight chosen will have a representative enter the cash cube with money swirling around and grab as much cash as they can in 30 seconds. Since 2004, the Community Grab for Cash has donated well over $300,000 to deserving local organizations.