Historic Dome Property On Sonora High Agenda

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Union High School District may take a step this evening in the process toward eventually selling the historic dome building.

As reported previously, an advisory committee was formed to look at options for both the Alternative Education Site (dome) and the Wildcat Ranch site. The committee recommended the board of trustees further investigate the possibility of selling the dome, but keep the Wildcat Ranch.

On today’s board of trustees agenda is a vote on whether to declare the structure as “surplus property,” with the purpose of leasing or selling it. The district has indicated that it will first be made available to public entities interested in it.

In other business tonight, the board will vote to approve the annual financial audit for fiscal year 2016/17, and vote on a contract with Paul Jeffers to be the boy’s golf coach.

The meeting will start at 6pm in the district’s conference room FL-1 at 100 School Street in Sonora.

