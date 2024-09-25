House Fire In Rancho Calaveras

Calaveras Consolidated Fire logo View Photo

Rancho Calaveras, CA — Firefighters are working to extinguish a fully engulfed house fire in the area of Kirby Street, near the O’Rielly Street intersection, in the Rancho Calaveras community.

It is a two-story structure and fire agencies from surrounding areas were dispatched to assist. It is unclear if there are any injuries associated with the fire. Officials are conducting traffic control nearby so be prepared for activity in the area. Kirby Street is currently blocked in both directions starting near Jenny Lind Road.