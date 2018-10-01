Altercation Forces Clearing Of Calaveras Supes Board Chambers

Calaveras County Seal Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — An already heated special session today to hash out local rules regarding commercial marijuana grows in Calaveras County was interrupted by a ruckus requiring officials to literally clear the room.

By around the 11 a.m. hour, rising tempers in the room generated increasingly unruly comments from the audience, divided between pro-ban and pro-regulation supporters. Some members of the crowd aired grousings over their displeasure that the board did not support voting in 2017 Vice Chair District 2 Supervisor Jack Garamendi to head the board, instead relegating him to serve again in the same role. Newly appointed Board Chair and District 1 Supervisor Gary Tofanelli broke in to chide the audience for not showing respect.

Addressing the room in a stern tone, he stated, “Everybody in here if you are an American citizen, raise your hand — please, right now. We are all American citizens and we have the right to speak here — and even if you are not you have the right to have your opinions by this board, and have it heard free and clear without any disparaging remarks from anybody — hold them to yourselves, please.” Continuing, he advised, “If you want to go outside and talk about it, go outside. But inside these board chambers we will respect each and everybody in here, thank you.” His words themselves drew “thank yous” from some in the still volatile room.

As he called for a short break, video recording of the session ceased, after which a physical altercation reportedly broke out, triggering his decision to clear the room and adjourn the meeting until 1 p.m.

The session is now underway again. Before the end of the day the board hopes to come to at least a 3-2 vote to pass either the strict regulatory ordinance or outright ban on commercial grows that are both on the table.

If no decision is made, the board only has through Friday after which there will no longer be 30 days to enact the new rules that are supposed to replace the urgency ordinance, set to expire Feb. 14.