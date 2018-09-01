Tuolumne Supes’ Meetings Moved Due To Faulty Elevator

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign Enlarge

Sonora, CA — A nonworking lift at the Tuolumne County government center has necessitated moving today’s supervisors’ meetings to different venues in downtown Sonora.

County officials explain that without a working elevator, ADA accessibility to the meetings is impossible. Therefore, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors special meeting, scheduled to begin at noon, is instead taking place at the City of Sonora’s council chambers at 94 N. Washington St., where, among other business, the board will elect a new chair and vice-chair during a 1:30 p.m. appointment.

This afternoon’s joint Cannabis Working Group meeting with the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will now take place beginning at 4 p.m. at the Sonora Opera Hall, located at 250 S. Washington St.

Written by Tori James