Critical State Recall Election Date Set

Sacramento, CA — In a vote that could end the Democrat Supermajority in the State Assembly, the Governor announced it will be held the same day as the mid-term primary elections to objections of Republicans.

The recall election for California Sen. Josh Newman will be held on June 5, the same day as the statewide primary. It is a result of a petition that received more than the 63,000 required signatures to recall Newman a push made after he voted in favor of raising the state’s gas tax, as reported here. Republicans looking to recall the Fullerton Democrat had hoped to hold an election last November, but Democrats changed the law allowing for the delay to the June primary. Brown set that election date on Monday. Democrats hope the higher voter turnout accompanying a competitive statewide primary will boost Newman’s chances of surviving in a district that has historically elected Republicans.

Of note, Brown also set that same date for special elections to replace two Democratic Assemblymen from Los Angeles. Matt Dababneh resigned in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations and Sebastian Ridley-Thomas quit due to health issues. The primaries in those races will be April 3.

