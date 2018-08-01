Man Arrested After Throwing Punches, Injuring Deputy At Pizza Parlor

Angels Camp, CA — Local law enforcement officials, called to break up a domestic feud at a local pizzaria, took a man into custody after he brawled with peace officers, seriously injuring one.

According to Angels Camp Police Chief Todd Fordahl, the incident occurred at Round Table Pizza in the Frog Jump Shopping Plaza, during the mid afternoon hours Saturday. Officers and deputies from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office had been dispatched for a report of a male and female yelling at each other in the presence of a young child. The victim subsequently told officers that 26-year-old Marcus Phillips, a Phoenix, Arizona resident, followed her into the shopping center parking lot, initiated the altercation, and then took the young child from her vehicle against her wishes. Phillips was holding the child when officers arrived on-scene.

Officers confirmed a valid restraining order on file protecting the victim and child from Phillips after which the chief reports the suspect began to resist officers once advised that he was being placed under arrest. Although he refused to hand the child back to the victim, officers were able to safely return the child to the victim. However, Phillips began to physically fight peace officers, which resulted in one sustaining a serious injury that required treatment at a local hospital. The deputy has since been released.

Taken into custody and following a medical clearance, Phillips was booked in to the Calaveras County Jail on felony charges of resisting arrest resulting in injury to an officer and child endangerment; also for violating a protective order, battery against spouse and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Written by Tori James