New Cost Estimate And Timeline For Wagon Trail Project Completion

Highway 4 Wagon Trail Realignment View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — The first two miles of the 3.2 mile wagon trail realignment project, phase one, are now completed and in service, but it will be next summer before the project is fully wrapped up.

It realigns Highway 4 between Copperopolis and Angels Camp. Groundbreaking occurred in early 2022 and it is being funded by a mix of state and local funds. Interim Public Works Director Craig Pedro stated at this week’s board of supervisors meeting that the overall cost is now estimated to be $53-million, with $31-million already incurred.

One of the significant cost additions is the construction of a Mechanically Stabilized Earth (MSE) retaining wall and a Nassua Creek Channel.

Several cultural artifacts were found in the area over the course of the construction, delaying timelines, and requiring additional environmental studies, and mitigation efforts.

Pedro noted the Nassua Creek Channel should be completed by November, the MSE Wall by April of 2025, and the shift to final segment of the Highway 4 alignment by June of 2025.

Also related to the project, this week the Supervisors delayed approving a $2.1 million contract change order with the contractor, Sukut Construction, for ongoing excavation work in environmentally sensitive areas identified by the Calaveras County Band of Mi Wuk Indians and project archeologist. Some of the supervisors raised questions and concerns about the cost overruns, and why they were not reported earlier, and are seeking more information.

Phase One of the Wagon Trail project started at Bonanza Mine Way and continues to Appaloosa Road.