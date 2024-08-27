CAL Fire Adds Former Military C 130 Hercules Airtanker To Fleet

Sacramento, CA — Making its first drop near McClellan Airtanker Base outside of Sacramento on Monday, CAL Fire officially activated the first of eventually seven C 130 Hercules Airtankers that will help battle wildfires across the state.

It is capable of flying 800 miles and carrying 4,000 gallons of fire retardant and has the greatest speed and range of CAL Fire’s airborne fleet.

California secured initial approval back in 2018 to become the first state to acquire the C 130H former military aircraft from the US Coast Guard. Following delays, five years later, in December of 2023, the US Congress passed the National Defense Authorization Act, allowing the transfer of aircraft from the federal government and allowing CAL Fire to complete the aircraft’s retrofitting.

CAL Fire Chief Joe Tyler says, “As wildfire frequency and severity increase across California, the introduction of this aircraft will undoubtedly play a crucial role in helping us achieve our initial attack goals, particularly in our efforts to keep 95% of fires at 10 acres or less.”

The United States Air Force and the United States Coast Guard played an important role in maintaining the aircraft during the transition period, including the replacement of the inner and outer wing boxes and providing spare parts. Once at CAL FIRE’s Aviation Management Unit, the aircraft underwent significant modifications, including the installation of a 4,000-gallon tank and a specialized retardant delivery system (RDS).

CAL Fire has 14 air tanker bases across the state, including in Columbia.

The state agency reports, “These new C-130Hs will be strategically located throughout the state at CAL FIRE bases to mobilize when needed, adding to the helicopters, other aircraft, and firefighters ready to protect Californians.”

The plane was first utilized by the Coast Guard in 1985 and was built by Lockheed Martin.

It is not immediately clear when the six other C130 H air tankers will be activated.

Click on the video to watch the first drop.