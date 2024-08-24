A Hard-Fought Win For The Wildcats

Sonora defeats the Oakdale Mustangs -- Photo by Nick Stuart View Photos

Written by: Nick Stuart

The Sonora Wildcats upset the Oakdale Mustangs 31-21 in an exciting season opener with new head coach Kirk Clifton. The Wildcats started their new season in the Trans Valley League with an encouraging start.

The Wildcats lost the coin toss and received the ball at kickoff. After a long series, they were forced to settle for a three-point field goal from #8 Garibay. The Mustangs fired back with a 42-yard touchdown pass in the first of many lead changes for the night. With the Wildcats’ next possession, #29 Tommy Sutton broke through the Mustang’s defensive line for a 60-yard run before being horse-collar tackled just short of the goal. The Wildcats crossed the line on the next play, though, and recaptured the lead at 10-7, which they were able to hold as they entered halftime.

Oakdale received the ball in the second half, scored twice, regained the lead, and exerted their will for most of the third quarter. It looked like the game was over for the Wildcats as the Mustangs prepared to take advantage of their lead and use as much of the clock as they could, but the Wildcats had other plans. #7 Cash Byington scored a touchdown on a well-executed sweep, and when the Wildcats’ special teams recovered a mishandled kick, quarterback #5 Eli Ingalls made the most of the advantageous field position and ran it in for another touchdown. The Mustangs turned the ball over on downs with just over three minutes remaining, and #7 Cash Byington found the end zone for a second time. Bringing the final score to 31-21 for the Wildcats. Byington then intercepted the ball while on defense to end the game.

The Wildcats face Livingston at home next week. The Chicken Ranch Casino player of the game was #7 Cash Byington.

Bret Harte and Calaveras’s first game of the season is next Friday night.