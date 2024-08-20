9-1-1 Only For Emergencies

TCSO Don't call 9-1-1- unless it is an emergency View Photo

Sonora, CA — The CAL Fire Toulumne-Calaveras Unit calls on the public not to call their dispatch unless it is urgent.

Fire officials share that over the last few weeks, dispatchers have received several calls into its Emergency Command Center that did not warrant an emergency response. They added, “This takes valuable and, at times, limited resources away from those who truly are in need. Please only contact 9-1-1 if you have an emergency!”

Those who need to request a defensible space inspection or make a complaint regarding PRC 4291 should call (209) 754-2766. This situation, although concerning, is NOT an emergency.

Would you like general information regarding the unit? Would you like to request our attendance at your event? Not sure what the regulations are regarding equipment use? These examples are also NOT an EMERGENCY. Please call (209) 754-3831. or click here.

Looking for incident information? Please call (209) 754-5527.