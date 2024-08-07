Road Improvements To Cause Traffic Delays in Jenny Lind, Milton, and Valley Springs

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Calaveras, CA– The work started August 6th and will continue through late August, road improvements will cause traffic delays throughout the communities of Jenny Lind, Milton, and Valley Springs as part of the Road Safety Sign Audit Project (RSSA).

The project, conducted by Highway Specialties, Inc. under contract with the Calaveras County Department of Public Works, includes road sign installations on Baldwin Street, Garner Place, Hartvickson Lane, Hogan Dam Road, Jenny Lind Road, Lime Creek Road, Milton Road, Silver Rapids Road, South Petersburg Road, and Vista Del Lago Drive. Traffic lanes will be affected, and flaggers and warning devices will be used to manage traffic. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution in the area, as crews will be active during daylight hours from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Residents are asked for their cooperation to ensure the project is completed on schedule. For questions or to report urgent road-related issues, please contact the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). After regular business hours, contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency number).