Update: Most Power Restored In Mother Lode

Update at 9:25 p.m.: PG&E has restored power to all but 1,149 of the initial 4,431 customer that had their lights go out just before 8 p.m. The area without electricity is in the Bellview area along Phoenix Lake Road. There remains no word on a cause and the estimated repair time is still 11:15 p.m.

Original post at 8:30 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — PG&E is reporting a large power outage in Tuolumne County.

The company reports the lights are out for 4,431 customers in an area stretching from Phoenix Lake to Tuolumne, which includes Mono Vista, Soulsbyville and Standard. A crew is heading to the outage site to assess the situation as no cause has been determined.

The utility estimates the restoration time to be around 11:15 p.m.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. During heat or snow, overburdened electric cables, transformers, and other electrical equipment can fail. Be safe, never touch a downed power-line or electrical equipment. For our yellow page listings of local power providers click here.