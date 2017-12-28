Update: Power Restored Throughout Tuolumne County

Update at 8:40am: PG&E reports that power is now restored throughout Tuolumne County.
Original story posted at 7:14am: Tuolumne County, CA — PG&E reports that there are still around 75 customers without power in the Crystal Falls area of Tuolumne County this morning.
Shortly before 8pm yesterday, PG&E reports that around 4,400 customers lost electricity. The outage stretched across areas of Tuolumne, Standard, Phoenix Lake and Soulsbyville. The outage was caused by a tree falling into a power line, according to the company. A majority of the customers were restored around 9pm yesterday. The remaining customers should have power back on by 9am.