Man Rescued After Falling Into Rainbow Pool

Tuolumne County, CA – Quick-thinking good Samaritans are being credited for saving a man after he fell into the Rainbow Pool swimming basin near Groveland in Tuolumne County last week.

After an inquiry about the incident, sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian relayed that on Wednesday, July 17th, dispatch received one emergency call and one emergency text message in the area of Rainbow Pools reporting a man had lost his balance and fell over the waterfall and life-saving measures were underway. A woman screaming got the attention of four men at the pools, who reported seeing the man floating unconscious and face down in the water. They then jumped off a high rock into the water to rescue him.

The men pulled him to shore and then began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived about 20 minutes later. The man has not been identified. Boujikian says he was flown to a medical facility for treatment of his injuries.