New Friday Acreage Figure On French Fire

Midpines, CA — Firefighters continue to battle the French Fire burning in the Midpines area of Mariposa County near Grosjean Road and Alta Vista Road.

CAL Fire updated this morning that it is 842 acres with 5% containment. The CAL Fire Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit reports, “Dozers and handcrews have constructed a fireline around the entire eastern side of the community of Mariposa. As fire activity moderates, firefighters continue to push towards and focus on the eastern side of the fire.”

The smoke has noticeably reduced overnight on the webcam pointed at the blaze. The list of evacuation orders and advisories from the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is listed below: To view a map of evacuations, click here.

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS

Hospital Rd- From Silver Creek to the End (up the mountain)

Grosjean Rd

Alta Vista Rd

Avoca Vale

Old Hwy North from 140 to 10th street

Slaughterhouse Rd

Williams Road

Hospital Road

Smith Rd from Hwy 140 to Hospital Rd

Campbell Road

Pine Street

Dexter View

All of Jones Street

Bullion Street- East Side Only from Hwy 140 to the end of the town area.This includes all side roads that run between Jones and Bullion including 3rd Street – 13th Street

Mariposa Street

Trabucco Street

Deputies are in the areas making door to door notifications.

If you live in the area and do not feel safe, please leave do not wait to be told to evacuate.

EVACUATION WARNING- This is not a Mandatory Evacuation, it is simply a warning of fire in the area and a possible need to evacuate quickly should fire conditions change. Residents should begin to plan and prepare.

Parts of Hwy140

Lakeview Rd

Stockton Creek Area

Slaughterhouse from Hwy 140 to Allred

Allred Road from Slaughterhouse to Hwy 49 South

SHELTER IN PLACE:

JCF Hospital

Yosemite Inn

Quality Inn

Temporary Evacuation Point- New Life Christian Church located at 5089 Cole Rd, Mariposa

Please stay out of the fire area.

ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

Hwy 140 from Hwy 49 North to East Whitlock

Hwy 49 South from Old Hwy to Hwy 140, Northbound Lanes only- Traffic being re-directed to Miller Road