New Friday Acreage Figure On French Fire
French Fire (7-5-24)
Midpines, CA — Firefighters continue to battle the French Fire burning in the Midpines area of Mariposa County near Grosjean Road and Alta Vista Road.
CAL Fire updated this morning that it is 842 acres with 5% containment. The CAL Fire Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit reports, “Dozers and handcrews have constructed a fireline around the entire eastern side of the community of Mariposa. As fire activity moderates, firefighters continue to push towards and focus on the eastern side of the fire.”
The smoke has noticeably reduced overnight on the webcam pointed at the blaze. The list of evacuation orders and advisories from the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is listed below: To view a map of evacuations, click here.
MANDATORY EVACUATIONS
Hospital Rd- From Silver Creek to the End (up the mountain)
Grosjean Rd
Alta Vista Rd
Avoca Vale
Old Hwy North from 140 to 10th street
Slaughterhouse Rd
Williams Road
Hospital Road
Smith Rd from Hwy 140 to Hospital Rd
Campbell Road
Pine Street
Dexter View
All of Jones Street
Bullion Street- East Side Only from Hwy 140 to the end of the town area.This includes all side roads that run between Jones and Bullion including 3rd Street – 13th Street
Mariposa Street
Trabucco Street
Deputies are in the areas making door to door notifications.
If you live in the area and do not feel safe, please leave do not wait to be told to evacuate.
EVACUATION WARNING- This is not a Mandatory Evacuation, it is simply a warning of fire in the area and a possible need to evacuate quickly should fire conditions change. Residents should begin to plan and prepare.
Parts of Hwy140
Lakeview Rd
Stockton Creek Area
Slaughterhouse from Hwy 140 to Allred
Allred Road from Slaughterhouse to Hwy 49 South
SHELTER IN PLACE:
JCF Hospital
Yosemite Inn
Quality Inn
If you live in the area and do not feel safe, please leave do not wait to be told to evacuate.
Temporary Evacuation Point- New Life Christian Church located at 5089 Cole Rd, Mariposa
Please stay out of the fire area.
ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION
Grosjean
Alta Vista
Avoca Vale
Jones Street
Smith Rd from Hwy 140 to Hospital Rd
Hospital Road
Old Hwy North from Hwy 140 to 10th Street
Campbell Rd
Dexter View
Pine Drive
Williams Rd
Hwy 140 from Hwy 49 North to East Whitlock
Hwy 49 South from Old Hwy to Hwy 140, Northbound Lanes only- Traffic being re-directed to Miller Road