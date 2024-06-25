Suspicious Car Fire Threatened Structure

Suspicious Car Fire In Rancho Calaveras View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — Fire officials and law enforcement are investigating an early morning vehicle fire in Calaveras County that also burned a 60 x 60 ft. spot of vegetation.

It was reported at around 3:15 am at a residence on Garner Place in the Valley Springs/Rancho Calaveras area.

The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that it threatened a nearby structure. It was quickly contained and mop-up lasted for a couple of hours. The cause of the fire is deemed as “suspicious” and remains under investigation.

Three engines from the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department responded, along with three from CAL Fire, two Calaveras Sheriff’s Office deputies, and PG&E officials.