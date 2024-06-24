Newsom To Deliver ‘State Of The State’ Address On Video

Governor Gavin Newsom's press conference on his revised budget plan View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Rather than deliver an address before the legislature, Governor Gavin Newsom will speak on a pre-recorded video this year.

The California Constitution requires the governor to report to the legislature each year about the condition of the state, and typically it is done before a joint session of the legislature. Last year, however, Governor Newsom decided to send a letter to the legislature and instead embark on a four-day statewide tour to highlight his policy goals.

This year, the governor will deliver a letter at around 10 am on Tuesday, and then release a pre-recorded video detailing his thoughts on the State of the State. It will be available on the Governor’s social media channels and YouTube page.

The Governor’s Office did not note the reason for the change in format.