85th Annual Mother Lode Fair Is Next Week

Sonora, CA — Fair Manager Kim Helmbold will be the guest on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views.

The Mother Lode Fair is coming up June 27-30 in Sonora. This year’s theme is 85 Years of Mines, Mills and Memories.

The carnival attractions, junior livestock auction, still displays, vendors, live entertainment, and arena events are all returning this year.

A change for 2024 is that a single ticket gets people into both the fairgrounds and the nightly arena events. In previous years, it was two separate tickets. Presale tickets are $12 for adults and the price goes up to $17 when purchasing at the gate. There are discounts for senior citizens and youth members of the community. Those five and under get in for free.

Helmbold will preview all of this year’s happenings and provide tips for getting to and from the fairgrounds.