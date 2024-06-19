Clear
Fire In Paloma Area Of Calaveras County

By Tracey Petersen
Fire ignites along Highway 26 near Paloma Road in the Paloma area of Calaveras County

Paloma, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a vegetation fire along Highway 26 near Paloma Road in the Paloma area of Calaveras County.

The flames ignited in the grass near the highway. It has been named the Young Fire. Currently, there is no information on the blaze’s activity or size or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

