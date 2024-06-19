Ballot Tax Measure And Other Items Approved By Supervisors

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors took an official vote this week, 5-0, to place a 1-percent sales tax measure on the November ballot.

Another final, legally required, vote will come at the meeting on July 16. Three of the five board members were also in support of a second additional measure that is non-binding, but asks the community if the top priorities for the new money should be law enforcement, fire, and roads. Supervisors Kathleen Haff and Ryan Campbell stated that they feel it is unnecessary, but went along with it as they were outnumbered. The second item was at the recommendation of an ad-hoc committee.

If the tax measure is approved, it will bring in approximately $6 million in new revenue for the county.

In addition on Tuesday, there were separate 5-0 votes to hire soon-to-be retired Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista, and recently retired Deputy District Attorney Eric Hovatter, as retired annuitants. They will work a maximum of 940 hours per year and the contracts will span up to two years. Bautista will receive an hourly rate of $88 and Hovatter $81.

The supervisors also voted to pursue a Prohousing designation for the county, and approved several aspects related to the new fiscal year spending plan that starts on July 1st.