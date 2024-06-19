Revised Size Estimate On Spring Fire Near La Grange

Spring Fire in La Grange View Photo

La Grange, CA — Fire crews quickly stopped the forward spread of the Spring Fire Tuesday night in the grass along Highway 108/120 and J-59 in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County.

It was initially stated by arriving firefighters to be 100-plus acres with great growth potential, and within minutes of arriving on the scene, the forward spread was thankfully stopped. The CHP reported that a vehicle went off the highway just before 7 p.m. and into a field, where the grass quickly ignited. Revised mapping overnight has put the size at 51 acres. While the spread has stopped, and the flames have been knocked down, it is still listed as only 60 percent contained. Firefighters will be on scene today, mopping up the incident.