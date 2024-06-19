Mostly Clear
Update: Crash Ignites Fire On HWY 108/120 And J-59

By Tracey Petersen
Fire at J-59 and La Grange Road after a crash

Fire at J-59 and La Grange Road after a crash

Update at 7:50 p.m.: Fire crews have stopped the forward spread of the Spring Fire burning in the grass along Highway 108/120 and J-59 in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports, “Firefighters have stopped the forward rate of spread of the 150 acres.”

The CHP reported that a vehicle went off the highway just before 7 p.m. and into a field, where the grass quickly ignited.  All aircraft have been called off the scene. A ground crew will remain on scene, working towards full containment and then mopping up.

 Original post at 7:33 p.m.: Keystone, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a 75-acre grass fire on Highway 108/120 and J-59 in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County.

The CHP reports that a vehicle went off the highway just before 7 p.m. and into a field, where the grass quickly ignited. CAL Fire is called the Spring Fire, and it is moving at a fast or “critical” rate of spread. There is no word as to whether any structures were threatened. Additional crews are being called to the scene. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

  • Spring Fire in Keystone area of Tuolumne County -- CAL Fire TCU photo

