Restaurant Started By Wahlberg Brothers Coming To Tuolumne County

Jamestown, CA — Wahlburgers is the latest food offering that has been announced for the new Chicken Ranch Casino Resort in Jamestown.

The burger joint was started by celebrities Mark, Donnie and Chef Paul Wahlberg, and it will mark the company’s fourth location in California.

Lloyd Mathiesen, Chairman of the Chicken Ranch Rancheria, says, “This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a premier destination for entertainment and dining in central California. Wahlburgers’ reputation for quality and excellence complements our commitment to providing an exceptional experience for our guests.”

Wahlburgers aims to combine American comfort food with a contemporary twist. The menu is drawn from family dishes served in the Wahlberg house while growing up.

Wahlburgers debuted in 2011 in Massachusetts, and the three brothers, and the business, are the focus of a reality TV show on A&E.

The resort opens on July 15.