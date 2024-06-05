Second Fire In Copperopolis Area Of Calaveras County

Vegetation fire near Highway 4 and Copperopolis area of Calaveras County View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — CAL Fire air and ground resources are fighting a second fire this afternoon in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County.

This fire broke out in the 5200 block Chuckwagon Drive near Cantel Road north of Highway 4. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore details that the blaze is two acres in size. It is moving at a slow rate of spread. There are structures nearby, but it is unclear if they are threatened at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.