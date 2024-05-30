Beginning of June Events

Out House Race 2015 View Photo

There are several events planned in the Mother Lode this weekend.

The Twain Harte Area Community Emergency Response Team is proud to present the World Class Outhouse Races this Saturday at Eproson Park in Twain Harte. The morning will start with a Parade beginning at 9 am. If you haven’t built your own outhouse, event sponsors state they can help and invite competition even just with a chair that can be pushed. There will also be Tot Pot Races, craft vendors, local food vendors and plenty of beer and margaritas. More details are in the event listing here.

Pebbles in a Pond’s Grand Finale event is called “All Together Now, Tossing in our Pebbles for Democracy”. The event will be held in the Courtyard of the Tuolumne County Museum on Bradford Street in Sonora. Stories will be presented in the style of a camping trip, so bring a camping chair this Saturday from 10 am through Noon.

The UCCE Tuolumne County Master Gardeners will be holding their annual Kids’ Day in the Garden at the Demonstration Garden on Saturday from 10am to 1pm. Free activities for kids of all ages include; planting, bugs, and worms and begin at 10:30 am as detailed here.

Sunday at the Mother Lode Fair Grounds is a Sonora Pride event from Noon to 6pm. This year’s Pride theme is togetherness, highlighting the power of unity and all we can accomplish as a community. The event will feature local artisans and vendors, community organization tables, a DJ and drag show, public speakers, a silent auction, and more.

Free hotdogs and vegan dogs will be provided courtesy of CalPride.

Everyone is invited to Aloft Art Gallery’s “Marvelous Minis” special spring art show, on display through Sunday. The Aloft Art Gallery operates as a part of the Motherlode Art Association and is a non-profit cooperative art gallery with more than 40 local or regional artists.

Mountain Youth and Community Theater (MYACT) presents Shakespeare’s timeless comedy, “Much Ado About Nothing”! The play is a journey filled with laughter, romance, and witty banter. The show will take place four days only, from Thursday, May 30th through Sunday, June 2nd as detailed here.

At Sierra Repertory Theater’s East Sonora location, performances of Drowsy Chaperone continue through June 9th. Details about the play are in the blog review here.

The Standard Farmers Market is open Fridays from 4-8 pm in the parking lot off Peaceful Valley Road in East Sonora. The Sonora Farmers Market continues this Saturday morning. The Farmers Market at Murphys Community Park is open this Sunday as detailed here. The Tuolumne Concerts in the Park & Outdoor Market opens Wednesday, June 5th.

The Twain Harte Summer Concert Series on Saturdays 8-10pm at the Local Press by the Twain Harte Pool will have music by Lack Family.

Tuolumne County Museum was granted the first opportunity in California to house the Telling Stories of Mexican California Exhibit. Community members are encouraged to visit the museum Tuesday through Saturday between 10 am and 4 pm, or on Sundays between 11 am and 3 pm from now through June 2nd.

The restaurant of the month for June is Emberz. Check out the movie times at local theaters, and review highway conditions and local gas prices in our traffic section.