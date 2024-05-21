TUD Reaches Significant Milestone

TUD Longeway Loop Water Mainline Project View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) says it has reached a milestone in its Longeway Loop Water Main Project to enhance the water distribution system.

District officials relay that the project is in its final stages, with 2,000 lineal feet of new 10” water main installed and paving completed.

“TUD crews will now focus their efforts on integrating the new mainline into the broader system, which involves running water into other parts of the system and meticulously adjusting flows and pressure at the two newly constructed pressure-reducing systems,” stated district officials.

The mainline replaced an undersized, aging 6-inch gravity line, vulnerable to rupture due to pressure surges.

“Additionally, this project will eliminate two pump stations, providing significant cost savings to the district and its customers,” noted TUD.

As reported here in mid-March, the district began installing the new pipeline in the Brentwood area, between South Fork and East Rhine River roads, as part of the Longeway Loop at South Fork capital improvement project.