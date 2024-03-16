Water Line Installation To Impact Sonora Traffic

Road work with flagger View Photo

Sonora, CA – Motorists can expect delays for the next month on a section of Longeway Road in Sonora.

Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) construction crews will be installing a new water mainline in the Brentwood area as part of the Longeway Loop at South Fork capital improvement project. The work is scheduled during daylight hours beginning Monday, March 18, and will be completed by April 12.

There will be one-lane traffic with flaggers in place to direct traffic on Longeway between South Fork and East Rhine River roads. Travelers can expect up to 15-minute delays. TUD advises motorists to slow down and drive with caution in the cone zones where personnel and equipment are being used. Also, they suggest using alternate routes if possible.

For more information on the project, contact the TUD office at (209) 532-5536.