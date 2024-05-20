International Frog Jump Top Finishers

Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee View Photos

Angels Camp, CA — The Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee wrapped on Sunday after seeing beautiful weather throughout the weekend and a strong crowd.

The top jump in the International Frog Jump on the main stage was Lilian Fasano’s frog, The Frog Father, with a leap of 20 feet and 5.5 inches. Fasano, in her eighties, is a long-time participant who is one of the founders of the Gustine Frog Team which was started back in the 1950s.

The record-breaking jump of Rosie the Ribbiter of 21 feet and 5 inches, set in 1986, will stand for another year. In second was Bria Heintz and her frog Jaguar with a jump of 20 feet and 3.75 inches. Third place went to Mike Ziehlke Sr., and the frog Pond Star, with a jump of 19 feet and 6.25 inches.

Some of the other highlights from the weekend were Saturday night’s rodeo and the Junior Livestock auction on Sunday.

We reported earlier that Arabelle Jones was crowned Miss Calaveras on Friday evening and Jaylen Buchanan was named the 2024 Rodeo Queen.

This year’s theme was Gold Pans and Cattle Brands.