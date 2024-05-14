Mi-Wuk Village Driver Cited Again For DUI

CHP patrol car View Photo

Jamestown, CA – A Mi-Wuk Village woman faces felony DUI charges for being found legally drunk behind the wheel again, and according to the CHP, this is not her first arrest for DUI.

An officer spotting a lighting violation on a passing 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup while patrolling Highway 49/108 area of Jamestown pulled the truck over near the Fifth Avenue intersection in Jamestown. CHP Sonora Unit spokesperson, Officer Steve Machado, detailed that the driver, 45-year-old Michelle Cocchi-Backus, was being questioned by the officer when he noticed she was displaying signs and symptoms of intoxication.

That led to further investigation, including a record check that revealed that Cocchi-Backus had several earlier drunk driving arrests. She was subsequently handcuffed for driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. The felony charge is a result of having another drunk driving offense within ten years of other drunk driving arrests. Cocchi-Backus was placed on $50,000 bail.