Traffic Delays Anticipated On Kewin Mill Road

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — Travelers on Kewin Mill Road in Tuolumne County on Wednesday should prepare for traffic delays.

The Tuolumne County Public Works Department reports that Lamassu Utility will be doing inspection and preparation work ahead of a culvert lining project. The work on Kewin Mill Road is between Forest Lake Road and Highgrade Lane.

Traffic delays up to 15 minutes should be expected from 9 am – 4 pm with flaggers on scene.

The prep work is anticipated to last just one day.

