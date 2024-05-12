Clear
Yahoo, Another Day Of Rodeo Fun

By Tracey Petersen
Mother Lode Roundup Rodeo

Sonora, CA — Today is the final day of the 65th annual Mother Lode Roundup weekend in Sonora.

It’s another day of rodeo fun with more bucking broncos, bull riding and some laughs as today the kids get in on the action at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Start the day of right with some good food at the Mother Lode Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. At 10 a.m. head to the Cowboy Church with Coy Huffman for a sermon in the grandstands. Then spend the afternoon for plenty of rodeo action and some family fun! The Kiddie Rodeo begins at noon followed by professional riding and roping that begins at 2 p.m.

Yesterday was the Roundup Parade in downtown Sonora. The warm sunshine brought out a large crowd that lined Washington Street. Click here to see pictures of all the bands, floats, horses, and fantastic floats.

Here is the list of parade entry winners:

  • The Tuolumne County Cup
    On Stage Dance Company — Barbie
  • The Mother Lode Round Up Sweepstakes
    Back County Horsemen Mid Valley Unit
  • Best Popper Scooper — Scott Sanz
  • Future Horsemen
    Emma Shay and Barbie
  • Sr Mounted Group
    Twain Heart Horsemen
  • Mounted Color Guard
    Sierra Cowgirls
  • Church or Religious Organizations
    Hilltop Church
  • Family Entry
    Emmy Lou’s 6th Birthday
  • Non-Profit Organization Entry
    Tuolumne Bears Youth Football and Cheer
  • Best Military Group
    Sonora Veterans Groups –VVA, VFW and their Aux, and the American Legion
  • Fire Department Entry
    Cal Fire – Tuolumne County Fire Department
  • Horseless Carriage Antiques or Classic Auto
    Sonora A’s
  • Service Clubs
    Special Olympics of Tuolumne County
  • Car Club
    Mud Sweat and Gears 4×4 Club
  • Motorcycles
    Opie Boys — Arlo and James Opie

For all the information regarding the Roundup, click here.

 

