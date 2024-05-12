Yahoo, Another Day Of Rodeo Fun

Mother Lode Roundup Rodeo View Photo

Sonora, CA — Today is the final day of the 65th annual Mother Lode Roundup weekend in Sonora.

It’s another day of rodeo fun with more bucking broncos, bull riding and some laughs as today the kids get in on the action at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Start the day of right with some good food at the Mother Lode Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. At 10 a.m. head to the Cowboy Church with Coy Huffman for a sermon in the grandstands. Then spend the afternoon for plenty of rodeo action and some family fun! The Kiddie Rodeo begins at noon followed by professional riding and roping that begins at 2 p.m.

Yesterday was the Roundup Parade in downtown Sonora. The warm sunshine brought out a large crowd that lined Washington Street. Click here to see pictures of all the bands, floats, horses, and fantastic floats.

Here is the list of parade entry winners:

The Tuolumne County Cup

On Stage Dance Company — Barbie

The Mother Lode Round Up Sweepstakes

Back County Horsemen Mid Valley Unit

Best Popper Scooper — Scott Sanz

Future Horsemen

Emma Shay and Barbie

Sr Mounted Group

Twain Heart Horsemen

Twain Heart Horsemen Mounted Color Guard

Sierra Cowgirls

Church or Religious Organizations

Hilltop Church

Hilltop Church Family Entry

Emmy Lou’s 6th Birthday

Non-Profit Organization Entry

Tuolumne Bears Youth Football and Cheer

Tuolumne Bears Youth Football and Cheer Best Military Group

Sonora Veterans Groups –VVA, VFW and their Aux, and the American Legion

Fire Department Entry

Cal Fire – Tuolumne County Fire Department

Horseless Carriage Antiques or Classic Auto

Sonora A’s

Service Clubs

Special Olympics of Tuolumne County

Car Club

Mud Sweat and Gears 4×4 Club

Motorcycles

Opie Boys — Arlo and James Opie

