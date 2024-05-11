Sunshine Brought A Big Crowd Out For Roundup Parade

Mother Lode Roundup Parade in Sonora View Photos

Sonora, CA – A perfect day with plenty of sunshine had a big crowd lining Washinton Street in downtown Sonora for the parade that kicked off the 65th Annual Mother Lode Roundup weekend.

Parade-goers cheered on bands, cowboys and girls, rodeo queens, Model T’s, and some colorful floats. There was a bright pink “Barbie” float and a jungle-themed one with a snake slithering. There was also one dedicated to the Barbie movie and another jungle-themed one, both with dancers to get the crowd moving.

This year’s Grand Marshall of the parade was Donnie Wright. He has been a Sheriff’s Posse member for 28 years and is a descendant of a 4th generation Gold Rush family. The Mother Lode Roundup Mother of the Year was Janie Bozworth, who first rode a horse in the parade at 7 years old and is an associate member of the sheriff’s posse.

Next up today is the rodeo at 2 p.m. at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds on Stockton Street in Sonora. It features bareback and saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, and, of course, bull riding.