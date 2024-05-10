Roundup Parade Street Closure And Parking Details

Mother Lode Roundup Parade View Photo

Sonora, CA — A community celebration, the Mother Lode Roundup Parade, will get underway Saturday morning at 10 o’clock in downtown Sonora. Over 100 entrants will be taking part and it includes the traditional mix of horses, classic cars, bands, dancers, service groups, businesses, and government agencies as detailed in our Round Up Section here.

No parking will be allowed on the majority of the parade route starting at 5 am, as noted by signage, and violators will be towed. South Washington Street, from Highway 108 to Restano Way, will close at 7:30 am for parade staging. Parade participants can be dropped off by accessing the Grocery Outlet parking lot via Westbound Mono Way and Restano Way.

Many side streets will close at 8 am along the route, and the remainder of Washington Street will close at 9:30 am. The Police Department recommends that everyone arrive prior to 9 am to ensure time to find a parking spot.

Alcoholic beverages are allowed along the parade route downtown beginning at 10 am and continuing until it is over, under a special directive approved by the City Council. However, glass containers with alcohol are strictly prohibited.

Detour routes will be marked around the parade route.

Westbound Mono Way traffic will be routed onto Stewart Street at Restano Way. Vehicle traffic seeking access to Stockton Road must use Highway 108 from the Mono Way onramp.

Travelers eastbound on Stockton Road after the closures will be detoured at Forest Road. Anyone continuing eastbound on Stockton Road will be turned around before the Green Street intersection. Large tractor-trailer-type vehicles that reach this point may have to remain parked until the parade’s conclusion. Residents of the West Church Street area will still be allowed access.

Tuolumne County Transit will be offering free rides from the Junction Shopping Center (near TJ Maxx) starting at 8:30 am and doing continuous loops until 11 am, dropping passengers off on Stewart Street downtown. Starting at 12:30 pm the bus will resume service on Stewart Street and head back to The Junction. The bus will then start looping between the fairgrounds, downtown and The Junction until 3 pm. Starting at 3:45pm the bus will resume service at the Fairgrounds and bring riders back to The Junction until 6:30 pm.