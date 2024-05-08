Murphys Plants Seeds To Grow Farmers Market

Heather and Ben Gunderson under banner for Murphys Farmers Market View Photos

Murphys, CA — A husband and wife team has been tapped to lead the seasonal Farmers Market at Murphys Community Park, and they are optimistic about what the future holds.

Operated under the Murphys Community Club, Ben and Heather Gunderson (who also sell flowers at the market) will be managing it for the first time this coming season.

Ben Gunderson says, “If you are familiar with the Murphys Park, the market will be on both sides of the creek this year, so we are making it a little bit bigger and expanding it. We are going to be adding some more vendors and are really looking forward to the lineup this year.”

There will be breakfast items, produce, bread, flowers, crafts, jewelry, ceramics, and various other items for sale. There is also a new sign/banner that the Murphys Community Club unveiled yesterday (see image).

Asked about the benefits of shopping at the market, Gunderson says, “You can go get food from the farmer who grew it. It is face-to-face, and that is as local as it gets.”

There will also be new workshops each week, events for kids, some yoga activities, and live music.

The market will run every Sunday from May 26 – October 27 from 9 am – 1 pm. Gunderson says visitors should keep an eye on their social media channels for updates on special happenings. They are also still seeking new vendors. More information on how to take part as a seller can be found by clicking here.