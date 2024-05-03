DWR Conducts Final Manual Snowpack Reading Of Season

DWR Snow Measuring at Phillips Station View Photo

Lake Tahoe, CA — Most of the snow had melted at the Phillips Station near Lake Tahoe by Thursday when the California Department of Water Resources conducted its final manual snowpack reading of the season.

The snow measured just two inches, which Is only eight percent of the average for early May at the location. Last year at this time, it was 59 inches, nearly five feet, following the massive winter season. DWR indicates that the Phillips Station figure, which sits at a 6,873 elevation on Highway 50, is not a full reflection of the greater Sierra Nevada, as electronic sensors indicate that the statewide snowpack average is still about 97 percent of average.

The minimal amount at Phillips Station was better than many years, as DWR reports that there was not any snow during nine of the past 24 seasons there at the start of May.

More snow is likely in the Sierra Nevada this weekend.