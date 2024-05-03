Weekend Winter Weather Advisory For The Mountains

Highway 108 Sonora Pass View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and Yosemite National Park above 5,000 feet, from 11 AM Saturday through 8 AM Sunday.

Snow is forecast.

On Saturday morning, the snow levels will start out between 6,000 to 8000 feet. That will lower to around 3,500 to 4,500 feet by Saturday evening, then down to around 3,000 to 4,000 feet on Sunday morning.

Snowfall rates of around 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible Saturday afternoon and evening.

The total snow accumulations above the 5,000 foot elevation will range from four to fourteen inches. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds gusting from thirty to sixty mph are likely out of the southwest, especially on exposed ridgetops and along the crest of the mountains. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Expect delays and difficult travel conditions from slick and snow covered roads, as well as reduced visibilities. Chain controls are likely Saturday afternoon and evening.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.