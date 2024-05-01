Detonating Of Explosives Ongoing In Strawberry

Property in Strawberry where dynamite was found View Photo

Sonora, CA — After locating dynamite in the dryer of a home in Strawberry on Tuesday, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office successfully disposed of it, but there is more work to carry out today.

We reported earlier that sheriff’s officials were notified of the situation when someone spotted the explosives while cleaning the house. The neighboring Calaveras Bomb Squad was called in to assist.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Investigator Ashley Boujikian, shares, “Last night CCSO Bomb Squad successfully disposed of the dynamite located in the dryer of the residence. A deputy remained on scene overnight to keep the scene secure. CCSO Bomb Squad, deputies and CAL Fire are back on scene this morning to continue their plan to remove several hundred pounds of additional unstable explosives located in a locker on the property. The plan involves detonating the explosives to safely dispose of them, which will cause several loud explosions in the Strawberry area.”

The sheriff’s office notes that old dynamite can be very unstable and officials are very thankful they were notified and it did not unintentionally explode.