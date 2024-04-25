Caltrans Update HWY 4 Ebbetts Pass Snow Removal

Caltrans plow crews working on snow removal along Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass in Alpine County View Photos

Alpine County, CA – Caltrans updates snow removal efforts on Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass in Alpine County.

Caltrans officials say its Woodfords maintenance crew continues to make great progress clearing the pass. They noted, “Caltrans has formally reopened Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass to Raymond Meadows.

The crew began snow removal operations early last week and cleared about five miles of roadway to the ‘Blood Rock’ pass area. We reported last Monday that plow crews began snow removal on the pass. Caltrans officials shared, “Thus far, the crew has been encountering snow depths of 12′ to 16′ ft. in locations and have been able to clear approximately one mile of roadway each day.”

On Tuesday, we reported here that Caltrans reported that the closure gates on Highway 108 Sonora Pass were moved up to Kennedy Meadows as the snow was removed from approximately 10 miles. Caltrans has not set estimated opening dates for these passes, but the goal is to have the pass completely open by Memorial Day weekend.