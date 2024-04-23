Clear
Sonora Pass Closure Gate Moved To Kennedy Meadows

By B.J. Hansen

Tuolumne County, CA — Caltrans reports that the Highway 108 Sonora Pass closure gate is being moved up to Kennedy Meadows, effective this afternoon.

Earlier it was at Eagle Meadow Road. The change, effective noon today, comes ahead of the opening of trout season, this Saturday, April 27. Snow was removed from approximately 10 miles this past week. Caltrans reports that it is unclear when the full pass will reopen, but the goal is always ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Work also continues clearing Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass.

